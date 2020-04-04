Super Zero Price Reaches $0.0635 (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Super Zero has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $15.86 million and $11.46 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070432 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00343702 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047082 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009012 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012636 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,992,212 coins and its circulating supply is 249,841,119 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

