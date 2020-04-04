Suretly (SUR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Suretly has a total market cap of $42,380.15 and $19.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.04724597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037257 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

