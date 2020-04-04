sUSD (SUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,376.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00014664 BTC on exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a market cap of $4.73 million and $10,376.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,772,907 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

