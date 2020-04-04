Swarm Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $885,151.69 and $6,965.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

