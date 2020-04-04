SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.08 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $14.39 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.04582357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037063 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.