SwiftCash Market Cap Tops $99,160.46 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $99,160.46 and approximately $31.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 122.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 145,340,890 coins and its circulating supply is 144,620,459 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

