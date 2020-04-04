Swipe Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00011701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 84.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $48.65 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.02625252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,373,111 tokens. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

