Switcheo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,609.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $2,609.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02627013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00205738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

