SyncFab (MFG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,296.00

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One SyncFab token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cobinhood, BitForex and Bancor Network. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $555,918.18 and approximately $3,296.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,362,133 tokens. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, Bancor Network and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

