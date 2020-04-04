SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

