TaaS Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00005026 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Liqui. TaaS has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $175.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TaaS has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.02619844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00202532 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

