Tap Market Cap Hits $49.60 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Tap has a market cap of $49.60 million and $252,329.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.64 or 0.04568567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009844 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

