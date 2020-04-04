TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,276,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,817,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,195,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTD opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

