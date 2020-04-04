TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $122,932.37 and approximately $2,317.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004608 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

