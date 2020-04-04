TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $123,743.04

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $123,743.04 and approximately $4,513.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004690 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

