Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Market Cap of $5.45 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $16,667.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.04514275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009858 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.