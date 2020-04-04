TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Danske upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TELE2 AB/ADR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.63.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

