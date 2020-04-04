Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Tops $4.00 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00055725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $78,766.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,146,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,087 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

