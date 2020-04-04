TENA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,304.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. In the last week, TENA has traded 118% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a market cap of $158,519.71 and $37,304.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.02627751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00204326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.