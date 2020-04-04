TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.37 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, TenX has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,606,631 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Neraex, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, LATOKEN, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Upbit, Liqui, BigONE, Bithumb, Kyber Network, HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, Huobi, Vebitcoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

