Terra Market Capitalization Achieves $45.16 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $45.16 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002296 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Coinone and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02603513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00202436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.