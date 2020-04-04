Terracoin Price Hits $0.0405 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $927,768.96 and approximately $15.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.38 or 0.03493021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00750040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000772 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.