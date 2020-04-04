Tesla’s (TSLA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.45.

Tesla stock opened at $480.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

