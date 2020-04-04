Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.20 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and approximately $37.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, CoinTiger, ChaoEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00104378 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,577,327,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,166,094,190 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

