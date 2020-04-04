Thar Token (THAR) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $16,899.82 and approximately $10.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005330 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,187 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

