The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Hold

The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

KUMBF stock opened at $22.07 on Friday.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

About The Bidvest Group

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.