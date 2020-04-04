The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

