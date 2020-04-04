The Voyager Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, CoinExchange and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02630494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00203789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Binance, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bithumb, IDEX, Kyber Network and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.