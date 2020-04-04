THEKEY Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $2,559.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

