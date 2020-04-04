THETA Price Reaches $0.0779 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, THETA has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Fatbtc, Binance and Gate.io. THETA has a total market capitalization of $67.85 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.04548001 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, Bithumb, OKEx, Fatbtc, Coinbit, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

