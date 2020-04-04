THORChain Reaches Market Cap of $12.15 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $539,650.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,432,087 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

