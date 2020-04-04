THORChain Trading Up 30.3% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $526,493.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.02620006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00201188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,432,087 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

