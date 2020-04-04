Thore Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,617.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $28,640.55 and $25,617.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00597239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.