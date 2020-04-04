ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches One Day Volume of $31,861.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,329.56 or 0.19397624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $115.25 million and $31,861.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

