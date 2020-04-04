ThoreNext Price Up 60.9% Over Last 7 Days (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 85.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $106.45 million and $25,108.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00071810 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.02610130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

