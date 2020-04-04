Thrive Token (THRT) Market Cap Hits $76,448.30

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a market cap of $76,448.30 and $758.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.85 or 0.04555212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009963 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

