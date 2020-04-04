Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and $7.14 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.04557640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

