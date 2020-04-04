Ties.DB (TIE) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 92.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ties.DB has a market cap of $350,055.89 and $17.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

