TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $395,476.63 and approximately $2.67 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.02413757 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00304024 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

