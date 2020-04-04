Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $297,371.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, C2CX, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, C2CX, OTCBTC, Binance, Hotbit, Bibox, BigONE, DragonEX, CoinBene, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

