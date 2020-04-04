Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.19 Million

Analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will report $266.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.30 million. Timkensteel posted sales of $371.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Timkensteel’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its stake in Timkensteel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 410,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 96,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.