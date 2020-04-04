TokenClub (TCT) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. TokenClub has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $868,493.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, CoinBene and BigONE. In the last week, TokenClub has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.04830054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009699 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,068,473 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

