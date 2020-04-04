TokenClub (TCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. TokenClub has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.75 or 0.04556670 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037066 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

About TokenClub

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,068,473 tokens. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, BigONE, CoinBene and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

