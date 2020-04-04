Tokenomy Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges including LBank, LATOKEN, IDEX and CoinBene. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $13,873.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Indodax, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Tokenomy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.