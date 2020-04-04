TokenPay Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $700,387.77 and $969,827.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Liquid. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029745 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069483 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.15 or 1.01036585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00071455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,035,774 coins and its circulating supply is 16,830,547 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

