TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $33,490.19 and approximately $148.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001896 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,997,677 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.