TouchCon Achieves Market Cap of $370,330.28 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $370,330.28 and $2,349.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071419 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00344970 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000884 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047833 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014051 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008996 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012672 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001655 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

