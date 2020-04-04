TouchCon Market Capitalization Achieves $349,346.52 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a market cap of $349,346.52 and approximately $2,514.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00072203 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00343554 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000925 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047287 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009038 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012664 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

