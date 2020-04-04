Traceability Chain Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $3,466.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00072019 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00340288 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000888 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047101 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008952 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012643 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

