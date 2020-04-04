Transcodium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,489.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $74,090.17 and $71,489.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.02628319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00203240 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

